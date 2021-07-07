Various News: ROH Weekly TV Highlights, Full Briscoes Fight on the Farm, Harvey Wippleman Sworn in as Alderman

– The Latest ROH weekly TV highlights are out, including the full Briscoes Fight on the Farm match. You can view those ROH videos and clips below:











– WMC5 Action News reports that former WWE personality Harvey Wippleman, aka Bruno Lauer, was sworn in yesterday (July 6) as the Alderman of Walls, Mississippi.

Lauer said on the position, “I want to do everything I can to help this town and help the mayor, help the alderman, and make this town even better than it is.” It’s said that Lauer came up with the “Smackdown” phrase for The Rock. He stated, “Did I come up with the word Smackdown? The Rock says I did.”