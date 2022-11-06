Various News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, The Rock Reflects On Meeting Cyndi Lauper, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns gave his brief thoughts on beating Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

He said: “I guess that one lucky shot…it wasn’t lucky enough.”

– In his own post on Twitter, The Rock reflected on when he met Cyndi Lauper.

He wrote: “I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks. Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock”

– The latest Thunder Rosa vlog is now online.