Various News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, The Rock Reflects On Meeting Cyndi Lauper, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog
– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns gave his brief thoughts on beating Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.
He said: “I guess that one lucky shot…it wasn’t lucky enough.”
– In his own post on Twitter, The Rock reflected on when he met Cyndi Lauper.
He wrote: “I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks. Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock”
– The latest Thunder Rosa vlog is now online.
