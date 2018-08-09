Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ronda Rousey Tops WWE Power Rankings, OGz Challenge LAX on Impact (Video)

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw ronda rousey 61818

– Ronda Rousey has topped the latest WWE Weekly Power Rankings. As you can see via the below post, Rousey hit #1 ahead of the New Day, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan and The Deleter of Worlds:

– Impact posted the following video from Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling of the OGz issuing a challenge to LAX:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, LAX, OGz, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading