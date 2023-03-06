wrestling / News
Various News: Rosemary To Attend Scream VI Red Carpet Premiere, UWN Taping TV Tomorrow
– Impact Wrestling star Rosemary is set to walk the red carpet at Monday’s Scream VI premiere. Impact announced on Monday that the former Knockouts and Knockouts Tag team Champion will be attending tonight’s world premiere of the slasher sequel in New York City:
.@WeAreRosemary will walk the red carpet at the @ScreamMovies world premiere tonight in NYC ahead of its release in theaters this Friday! Check out our IG Live stream later tonight! #ScreamVI @CourteneyCox @jennaortega @haydenpanettier pic.twitter.com/zREg1C1pnb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2023
– The United Wrestling Network announced that they are taping tomorrow for TV. You can see the full announcement below:
The United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday March 7th for a TV taping. This marks one year of UWN holding TV tapings at the venue. The following matches and talent are set for next week’s event:
UWN World Champion Danny Limelight vs. Zicky Dice
UWN TV Champion Jack Banning vs. Willie Mack
UWN World Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)
UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. B-Boy
Bateman vs EJ Sparks
Danielle Kamela vs. Johnnie Robbie
Reno Scum vs. Beef Candy
Papo Esco vs. Cam Gates
+ Jordan Clearwater, Invictus Khash, Sledge, Levi Shapiro, Ju Dizz, Savanna Stone and more in action.
Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine