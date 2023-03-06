Various News: Rosemary To Attend Scream VI Red Carpet Premiere, UWN Taping TV Tomorrow

– Impact Wrestling star Rosemary is set to walk the red carpet at Monday’s Scream VI premiere. Impact announced on Monday that the former Knockouts and Knockouts Tag team Champion will be attending tonight’s world premiere of the slasher sequel in New York City:

– The United Wrestling Network announced that they are taping tomorrow for TV. You can see the full announcement below: