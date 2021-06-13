wrestling / News

Various News: Sami Zayn Treats Injury From Nigerian Nail, AEW Stars Want to Be On Wipeout, Latest AEW Outside the Ring

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Clash of Champions

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn showed the after effects of being hit with Commander Azeez’ Nigerian Nail on Smackdown with vapor rub.

He wrote: “If there’s no conspiracy against me, then why am I out here being forced to use vapor rub to treat a damaged trachea?!

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Aubrey Edwards, is now online:

– Both John Silver and the Acclaimed revealed that they want to appear on the TBS series Wipeout.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Outside the Ring, John Silver, Sami Zayn, The Acclaimed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading