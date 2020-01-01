wrestling / News
Various News: Samoa Joe Works With Indian Clubs, ROH Final Battle 2019 Event Stream
January 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Sheamus shared a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video today with fellow WWE Superstar, Samoa Joe. In the video, Samoa Joe shows off an exercise with Indian clubs. You can check out that video below.
– ROH is streaming the full Final Battle 2019 event on its official YouTube channel. You can watch the stream for the full event below.
