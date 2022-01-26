Various News: Saurav Gurjar Gets New Name on WWE NXT 2.0, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Events, New Lita T-Shirts Available

– During last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Grayson Waller introduced his new bodyguard, the former Saurav Gurjar of Indus Sher. Gurjar is now going by the name of Sanga. His new Twitter handle is @Sanga_WWE.

Waller said: “LA Knight, you thought you had me dead to rights. Dexter Lumis doing your dirty work, but no no. You thought it was going to be the end for Grayson Waller but instead my star is shining brighter than ever and now the Grayson Waller Effect has gone global, baby! I’ve got the big man here – one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, people adore him, and now he’s my Secret Service, protecting the hottest commodity in NXT 2.0. And LA, I know you’re at a third grade reading level, so I just really wanna make sure you read that restraining order properly, maybe sound out some of the bigger words. Be a shame if you ended up in jail, but even if you find a way around it, it’s OK… I’m waiting for you, but Sanga is going to want to meet you first.”

– WWE is now selling new t-shirts for Lita.

– AEW is running two pre-sales tomorrow for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

A taping in Austin, Texas on March 23 at the H-E-B Center has the pre-sale code AEW512. The pre-sale begins at 11 AM ET.

The company’s debut in Columbia, SC on March 30 at the Colonial Life Center has the pre-sale code AEW210. The pre-sale begins at 10 AM ET and runs through 10 PM ET.

Tickets for both events go on sale to the general public Friday at 11 AM ET.