wrestling / News
Various News: Sinclair Broadcasting Releases Tribute to Joe Koff, Ryan & Nic Nemeth Chat With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Stonecutter Media Releases Jim Duggan & Wahoo McDaniel Compilation PPV
– Sinclair Broadcasting released a tribute video for former executive and ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff. You can see that clip below:
– The Nemeth Brothers (Ryan and Nic Nemeth) were the guests on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Stonecutter Media announced that a compilation pay-per-view showcasing Jim Duggan and Wahoo McDaniel is now available this month:
WRESTLING ICONS: JIM DUGGAN & WAHOO MCDANIEL – USA GRAPPLERS IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
Hacksaw Jim Duggan won the first ever Royal Rumble. Famous for his two-by-four swings at opponents and thumbs up sign when he defeated a foe, Duggan would go on to become a WWF and a WCW champion as a popular flag-waving working man’s favorite. Former pro football star Wahoo McDaniel was a legend in the ring. The sheer force of his blows shocked spectators and helped him pummel his foes into oblivion. These two WWE Hall of Famers were among the toughest fighters to enter the ring, and their matches were beyond legendary. And now you can see the classic bouts of these two all-time greats on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JIM DUGGAN & WAHOO MCDANIEL – USA GRAPPLERS, be sure to check out KING KONG BUNDY & VAMPIRO – MATT MONSTERS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win