Various News: STARDOM Set to Air on FITE TV on Friday, Pro Wrestling EVE Sells Out London Show, Kris Wolf Retiring

– STARDOM is set to air on FITE at 4 PM ET on FITE for $10. High Speed Champion Hazuki vs. Dust is the only match announced so far as of this writing. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura will no doubt be part of the card as they are also booked for the ROH/NJPW show at Madison Square Garden on 4/6/19.

– Pro Wrestling: EVE sold out their 4/13/19 show in London, U.K. with Mercedes Martinez vs. NightShade, Charlie Morgan (if her ankle is healthy) vs. Emi Sakura, and Su Yung vs. Session Moth Martina announced.

EVE also sold out the Kris Wolf retirement show on 4/26/19 in London. EVE co-owner and play by play announcer Dann Read tells me that this show will be broadcast LIVE on EVE On Demand for the $10 a month subscription to the service. Another EVE show has been announced for 5/11/19.

– RISE owner Kevin Harvey did a video news report on the RISE Facebook page. He confirmed Rise “Legendary” on 3/29/19 was the last event in the company for Kris Wolf, Britt Baker, and Kylie Rae. Wolf will retire at the end of the month, while Baker and Rae have signed with AEW. Baker is also a legit dentist in Florida.

He said he hopes that Kris Wolf can somehow still be part of RISE in a different capacity depending on her schedule.

The next major RISE event is on 5/17/19 in South Gate, California at the American Legion. It will be a double main event with Cherry Bomb vs. Rosemary in a steel cage, plus new Phoenix of RISE Champion Zoe Lucas vs. Aerial Monroe. He said it may also be broadcast live on FITE.