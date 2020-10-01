Various News: Stardom Tag League Starts on Oct. 10, Calvin Tankman Replacing Will Hobbs at For The Culture

– STARDOM announced today that the Goddess of Stardom Tag League is slated to kick off on October 10. You can view the announcement here:

– AJ Gray announced this week that Calvin Tankman will be replacing Will Hobbs at this month’s GCW For The Culture event. So, it will now be Calvin Tankman facing Jon Davis at the event, which will be held on October 9 as part of GCW The Collective in Indianapolis, Indiana.