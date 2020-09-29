wrestling / News
Various News: Takumi Iroha Wants Winner of Upcoming Stardom Title Match, Fatal 4-Way to Take Place at For The Culture, WrestlePro Reveals Full Dream Sixteen Lineup,
– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Takumi Iroha has challenged the winner of the World of Stardom title match between Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri, taking place on October 3, to an upcoming match. Utami Hayashishita, who is currently next in line for a title shot after winning the 5 Star Grand Prix responded, “Ok, it raises the value of the belt for when I challenge.”
– AJ Gray announced a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Faye Jackson vs. Devon Monroe vs. Marti Belle vs. Willow Nightingale that will be held at the For The Culture event during GCW The Collective on October 9. You can view that matchup announcement below:
A little bit of spice with this one
– WrestlePro announced the full lineup of participants for the upcoming Dream Sixteen tournament. Former WWE Superstar Gangrel became the 16th entrant. Here’s the full lineup:
Gangrel
Elia Baratz
Micah Taylor
Habib From The Car Wash
Brian Pillman Jr.
Vinny Pacifico
Aaron Rourke
LSG
Bobby Wayward
Nick Stapp
Max Caster
Lance Anoa’i
Brad Hollister
TJ Crawford
Richard Holliday
Ken Dixon
With all 16 participants announced, we want to know, who wins the second annual #DreamSixteen??
