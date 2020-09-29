Various News: Takumi Iroha Wants Winner of Upcoming Stardom Title Match, Fatal 4-Way to Take Place at For The Culture, WrestlePro Reveals Full Dream Sixteen Lineup,

– World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that Takumi Iroha has challenged the winner of the World of Stardom title match between Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri, taking place on October 3, to an upcoming match. Utami Hayashishita, who is currently next in line for a title shot after winning the 5 Star Grand Prix responded, “Ok, it raises the value of the belt for when I challenge.”

– AJ Gray announced a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Faye Jackson vs. Devon Monroe vs. Marti Belle vs. Willow Nightingale that will be held at the For The Culture event during GCW The Collective on October 9. You can view that matchup announcement below:

A little bit of spice with this one Tickets Available: https://t.co/hBPF7Gckir pic.twitter.com/mBbGJqC9DR — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) September 27, 2020

– WrestlePro announced the full lineup of participants for the upcoming Dream Sixteen tournament. Former WWE Superstar Gangrel became the 16th entrant. Here’s the full lineup:

Gangrel

Elia Baratz

Micah Taylor

Habib From The Car Wash

Brian Pillman Jr.

Vinny Pacifico

Aaron Rourke

LSG

Bobby Wayward

Nick Stapp

Max Caster

Lance Anoa’i

Brad Hollister

TJ Crawford

Richard Holliday

Ken Dixon