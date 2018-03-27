wrestling / News
Various News: Taryn Terrell Nominated For Stunt Work Awards, ROH Masters of the Craft Matches Announced
– Former Impact Knockouts Champion, Taryn Terrell, was nominated for two awards at the Taurus Awards for her stunt work in Kidnap…
– The following matches have been announced for the ROH Masters of the Craft event on April 15 in Columbus, Ohio
* Defy or Deny Match: Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Punishment
* First Blood Match: Cody vs. Matt Taven
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Dawgs