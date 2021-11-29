wrestling / News

Various News: The Bella Twins Recall Finding Out They Were Both Pregnant At Same Time, MLW Releases Zombie T-Shirt For King Muertes

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– Sirius XM has shared a new clip from The Bellas Podcast, which features Nikki and Brie Bella discussing finding out that they were both pregnant at the same time. You can watch the video below.

– MLW has released a new zombie T-shirt for King Muertes, which is available for $24.99 at MLWShop.com.

