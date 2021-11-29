wrestling / News
Various News: The Bella Twins Recall Finding Out They Were Both Pregnant At Same Time, MLW Releases Zombie T-Shirt For King Muertes
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Sirius XM has shared a new clip from The Bellas Podcast, which features Nikki and Brie Bella discussing finding out that they were both pregnant at the same time. You can watch the video below.
– MLW has released a new zombie T-shirt for King Muertes, which is available for $24.99 at MLWShop.com.
💯 @kingmilmuertes is the Man Of 1,000 Deaths and you can rep his rigamortis royalty with the new tee just in time for #BlackFriday – sales through November 29! 👑💀
🛍️ https://t.co/UBU8KE5HcS pic.twitter.com/xmfrKb0tKo
— MLW (@MLW) November 28, 2021
