Various News: The Kabuki Warriors Hit Tag Title Milestone, Top 10 Raw Moments for This Week, New GCW Matchups

– WWE women’s tag team champions, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), hit a major milestone today. They are now the longest reigning WWE women’s tag team champions since the lineage started early last year. The Kabuki Warriors have now held the titles for 121 days, beating the reign by The IIconics at 120 days. You can check out that announcement below.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first team to win the titles at Elimination Chamber 2019. Banks and Bayley held the titles for seven weeks (49 days). They lost the belts to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross held the titles for 62 days.

The Kabuki Warriors are now the longest reigning @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 🙌 121 days and counting for @WWEAsuka and @KairiSaneWWE 👏 pic.twitter.com/8U0sNOyZjk — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2020

– WWE released the Top 10 Raw moments for last night’s show. You can check out that video in the player below.

– GCW announced this week that Nick Gage vs. Ophidian is set for March 12 in Philadelphia at GCW Presents The Wrld on GCW. You can check out the announcement below.

*PHILLY 3/12 UPDATE!* -15 TIX LEFT- Just Signed NICK GAGE

vs

OPHIDIAN Get Tix:https://t.co/Fwh0KL1kWW Plus:

JANELA vs BLAKE GCW presents

The Wrld on GCW

Thurs 3/12 – 8pm

Phila, PA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Gw63Sf56fr — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 4, 2020

Also, GCW announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Jimmy Lloyd will take place on February 15. The event will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.