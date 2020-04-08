wrestling / News

Various News: The Miz & John Morrison’s Song on Spotify & Apple Music, Stephanie McMahon Praises Group’s Fundraising Efforts

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz John Morrison Elimination Chamber

– The Miz and John Morrison’s song is now available on your favorite streaming services (unless that service is Tidal). The Miz posted to Instagram to reveal that “Hey Hey” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, as you can see below:

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to praise the Mania Club fan group for raising $25,000 for Connor’s Cure. Mania Club describes itself as “Wrestling community creating experiences and helping to fight pediatric cancer. Creators of the official WrestleMania tailgate!.”

McMahon posted:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Connor's Cure, John Morrison, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading