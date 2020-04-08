Various News: The Miz & John Morrison’s Song on Spotify & Apple Music, Stephanie McMahon Praises Group’s Fundraising Efforts

– The Miz and John Morrison’s song is now available on your favorite streaming services (unless that service is Tidal). The Miz posted to Instagram to reveal that “Hey Hey” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, as you can see below:

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to praise the Mania Club fan group for raising $25,000 for Connor’s Cure. Mania Club describes itself as “Wrestling community creating experiences and helping to fight pediatric cancer. Creators of the official WrestleMania tailgate!.”

McMahon posted:

Another incredible year from @MANIACLUBWWE! Together this year they raised $25,100 for @ConnorsCure, blowing past their goal of $20K. I can’t tell you how much this means to me, @TripleH & all the families this will help. You continue to amaze me!!! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 6, 2020

We not only did it, we SMASHED our #20kin2020 goal! We told @StephMcMahon we'd donate $20,000 to @ConnorsCure and delivered a final total of $25,100! We're so proud of the #ManiaClub community for coming together and fighting pediatric cancer in honor of #ConnorTheCrusher. pic.twitter.com/NVbj0LJFUp — Mania Club (@MANIACLUBWWE) April 5, 2020