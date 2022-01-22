wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock and Dana White Hype Up UFC 270 and Talk Partnership, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, WWE Wishes Rob Gronkowski’s Well In Playoffs

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As noted earlier today, Dwayne Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand will serve as the official footwear of the UFC. Both The Rock and UFC President Dana White stopped by ESPN to briefly talk about their partnership and hype up tonight’s UFC 270 card.

– WWE wished Rob Gronkowski good luck ahead of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

– WWE also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

