Various News: The Rock and Dana White Hype Up UFC 270 and Talk Partnership, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, WWE Wishes Rob Gronkowski’s Well In Playoffs
– As noted earlier today, Dwayne Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand will serve as the official footwear of the UFC. Both The Rock and UFC President Dana White stopped by ESPN to briefly talk about their partnership and hype up tonight’s UFC 270 card.
– WWE wished Rob Gronkowski good luck ahead of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.
Good luck to former #247Champion @RobGronkowski this weekend in the #NFLPlayoffs! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/I8NfityFZ2
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2022
– WWE also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
.@WWERomanReigns & @WWERollins raise the stakes for #RoyalRumble, @KingRicochet & @WWESheamus go face-to-face, and more on this week’s WWE Top 10 #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/0poE6RQibe
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2022