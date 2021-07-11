wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock and Emily Blunt Hype Jungle Cruise, More WWE Additions To Peacock, Mia Yim Plays More Scary Games

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jungle Cruise The Rock Dwayne Johnson Emily Blunt

– ET Canada has released a new video in which The Rock and Emily Blunt talk about their new film Jungle Cruise, which premieres in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.

– WWE has added the following programs to Peacock:

* ECW Natural Born Killaz 1996
* ICW Fight Club 177
* wXw We Love Wrestling #11

– Mia Yim posted a new video in which she plays more scary games.

