Various News: This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online, NWA Previews The Briscoes vs. Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion TV MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– MLW has released the latest episode of MLW: Fusion online. You can see the video below, featuring the following matches:

• Loser Leaves MLW Falls Count Anywhere Match: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
• Flamita vs. Rey Horus
• Low Ki vs. Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez

– The NWA has released the latest Ten Pounds of Gold video, which previews The Briscoes vs. Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis at ROH Best in the World:

