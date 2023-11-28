– NWA debuts a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on the official NWA YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA TV Champion Mims vs. Carson Drake.

* Tim Storm & Jax Dane vs. Trevor Murdoch & Paul Burchill.

* Thom Latimer & Kamille vs. Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova.

* Ruthie Jay vs. Tiffany Nieves.

– Former WWE NXT talent Giovanna Eburneo (Ghi Eburneo) released a video explaining her WWE exit:

“My Truth – Why I Decided to Leave WWE” 🌟 Join me as I share my personal journey and the real reasons for leaving WWE. This story is more than wrestling; it’s about not losing my essence, preserving myself, and finding happiness. Don’t miss out on this heartfelt insight. Like & Subscribe for more behind-the-scenes stories! #WWE #PersonalJourney #WrestlingLife

– Pro Wrestling Tees has a Retro CM Punk Micro Brawler figure available to pre-order.