Various News: Top Dolla Calls Out Those Who Don’t Like Hit Row, Peacock Offering Black Friday Sale, Anthony Bowens Wishes Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hit Row WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla B-Fab Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Top Dolla noted that anyone who doesn’t like Hit Row’s latest rap is not a ‘fan’, but a ‘hater’. This came after the revelation that their latest ‘diss track’ has more dislikes than likes on Youtube.

He wrote: “Not fans… haters. People who can’t keep up. We’re stamped by some of the BEST RAPPERS IN THE GAME. Just not people who were introduced to rap by hip hop harry. Happy Thanksgiving.

– Peacock is offering a special Black Friday deal for new subscribers, with 99 cents a month for the next year. You can do it by using the code SAVEBIG here.

– Anthony Bowens wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving from the ‘House of Half-Black’, which includes The Acclaimed and Top Flight.

