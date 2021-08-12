wrestling / News
Various News: Video Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK, Details On NJPW on Roku Today
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can find our full reviews here and here.
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock will feature Mark Andrews vs. Noam Dar in the Heritage Cup Contender’s Tournament.
– Today’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on Roku includes the following:
BOSJ 27 & WTL 2020 FINALS : Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado, FinJuice vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
New Japan’s two fall tournaments come to a conclusion! Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado battle to determine the Best of the Super Juniors, while 2019 World Tag League winners FinJuice defend their crowns against Guerrillas of Destiny.
For those of you who don’t own Roku devices, The Roku Channel (and NJPW) can be watched from almost any mobile device, web browsers, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Please see here for additional details.
