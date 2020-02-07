Various News: VIP Sessions For Wrestlemania AXXESS Sell Out, Kenny Omega Set For Wrestlecon

– PWInsider reports that tickets for the 2020 Wrestlemania AXXESS sessions went on sale this morning. The event happens in April in Tampa, Florida. The VIP autograph and photo sessions sold out immediately for around $120-$190 each. WWE did release extra VIP tickets last year as Wrestlemania got closer. Whether or not that happens this year is unknown.

– Kenny Omega has been announced for this year’s WrestleCon.