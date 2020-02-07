wrestling / News
Various News: VIP Sessions For Wrestlemania AXXESS Sell Out, Kenny Omega Set For Wrestlecon
– PWInsider reports that tickets for the 2020 Wrestlemania AXXESS sessions went on sale this morning. The event happens in April in Tampa, Florida. The VIP autograph and photo sessions sold out immediately for around $120-$190 each. WWE did release extra VIP tickets last year as Wrestlemania got closer. Whether or not that happens this year is unknown.
– Kenny Omega has been announced for this year’s WrestleCon.
Appearing Friday only, welcome back current AEW Tag and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion @KennyOmegamanX to @wrestlecon . Presales are now available at https://t.co/IyvwsOLYkJ pic.twitter.com/NPT5bAcINB
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 7, 2020
