Various News: W. Morrissey Dating Lexy Nair, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Renee Paquette Previews Cookbook

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Cass CaxXL W. Morrissey

– W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass) is now dating AEW’s Lexy Nair, as she posted a photo of the two sharing an intimate moment on Instagram. Morrissey is the latest addition to Impact Wrestling while Nair hosts AEW’s Outside the Ring.

She wrote: “Alexa play The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’

– Speaking of Impact Wrestling, here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– Renee Paquette has posted a brief video preview of her upcoming cookbook Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.

Lexy Nair, Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey, Joseph Lee

