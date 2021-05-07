wrestling / News
Various News: W. Morrissey Dating Lexy Nair, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Renee Paquette Previews Cookbook
– W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass) is now dating AEW’s Lexy Nair, as she posted a photo of the two sharing an intimate moment on Instagram. Morrissey is the latest addition to Impact Wrestling while Nair hosts AEW’s Outside the Ring.
She wrote: “Alexa play The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’”
– Speaking of Impact Wrestling, here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Renee Paquette has posted a brief video preview of her upcoming cookbook Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.
