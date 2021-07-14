wrestling / News

Various News: WCW US Title Replica Belt Available, Booker T Pays Tribute to Paul Orndorff, New Merch for The Way

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WCW US Title replica

– A new WCW Untied States Championship Replica Title is now available to pre-order from WWE Shop. You can check out the new replica belt below:

– During his podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T paid tribute to the late Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, who sadly passed away earlier this week. You can see Booker T speaking about Orndorff below:

– The Way has a new mineral wash t-shirt and headband available at WWE Shop. You can take a look at those below:

