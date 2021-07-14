wrestling / News
Various News: WCW US Title Replica Belt Available, Booker T Pays Tribute to Paul Orndorff, New Merch for The Way
– A new WCW Untied States Championship Replica Title is now available to pre-order from WWE Shop. You can check out the new replica belt below:
🇺🇸 The #WCW United States Championship Replica Title is now available for pre-order at #WWEShop! Don't Miss Out! #WWE
https://t.co/O18t5HGe0J pic.twitter.com/KzR4gVgbyr
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 14, 2021
– During his podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T paid tribute to the late Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, who sadly passed away earlier this week. You can see Booker T speaking about Orndorff below:
– The Way has a new mineral wash t-shirt and headband available at WWE Shop. You can take a look at those below:
Team up with #TheWay & get the newest Mineral Wash Tee & Headband at #WWEShop! #WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/6doJk0VGz0 pic.twitter.com/ADLz0cEAe6
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 14, 2021
