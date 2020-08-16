Various News: WWE Looks At Top Women’s Matches At Summerslam, SHO Wants A Submission Match With SANADA, Luke Hawx Features In New Netflix Movie

– WWE has a new video looking at the top five women’s matches in Summerslam history. The list includes:

5. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella (Summerslam 2018)

4. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon (Summerslam 2014)

3. Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano (Summerslam 1994)

2. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Summerslam 2019)

1. Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus (Summerslam 2019)

– NJPW has posted a new video in which SHO asks for a submission match with SANADA as part of the KOPW title tournament.

– The new Jamie Foxx movie Project Power, which features Luke Hawx, is now streaming on Netflix.