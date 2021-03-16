Various News: WWE Superstar Handbook Now Available, This Week’s ROH TV Lineup, Tag Match on ROH Week By Week

– The previously announced WWE Superstar Handbook is now available from DK Publishing. Here are all the details:

WWE Superstar Handbook Available Now – The Essential Facts and Stats on More Than 300 WWE Superstars! The WWE Superstar Handbook brings together hundreds of WWE Superstars, Legends and Tag Teams from the long lineage of iconic characters who have performed in WWE. The book includes detailed information, facts, and stats such as signature moves, rivals and hometowns in a pocket-sized format that is easy to read and packed with detail and fun. The WWE Superstar Handbook is the must-have guide to WWE’s larger-than-life Superstars.

– This week’s edition of ROH TV will feature the following lineup:

* La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Besta del Ring) vs. The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus)

* Rey Horus vs. Eli Isom

– Today’s ROH Week By Week premieres at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s episode will be have an exclusive matchup featuring The Bouncers vs. SOS vs. The Foundation. You can view that show here: