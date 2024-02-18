Veda Scott Praises Mike Bailey’s Mind For Wrestling, Recalls Bailey’s Match With Dax Harwood

Veda Scott says that they have a lot of appreciation of Mike Bailey’s mind for pro wrestling. Scott is Bailey’s partner and spoke about him in a recent interview with Fightful; you can check out some highlights below:

On if they’ve ever asked Bailey not to take a certain risk in the ring: “No. I mean, honestly, here’s the thing, I still wrestle on occasion. Like, I was a pro wrestler. I am a pro wrestling fan, first and foremost. I’ve been a pro wrestling fan my entire life. I love death matches, I love big stunts. First of all, I don’t believe that I have the authority to try to control anyone’s agencies over their actions and their bodies in pro wrestling. I very much believe in that. But also, like, Mike is someone who, again is incredibly athletic and incredibly resilient, clearly, but is also just the most brilliant mind in all of professional wrestling. Part of that comes with being creative and figuring out ways to come up with ideas and scenes and memories. It’s always something Mike has really thought about, and I think that’s important, too.”

On Bailey’s match with Dax Harwood from WrestleCade in 2022: “Yeah, and at that time, and still at this time, that was a match that could not happen otherwise. Dax Harwood is not someone who wrestles out of AEW virtually ever and then Speedball is with IMPACT and he does a lot of independents, but yeah, that was a match that couldn’t happen otherwise. Tonight Mike is wrestling Andrade, which is another one that couldn’t happen otherwise. That’s the whole thing with these conventions. We did GCW show from the convention last night. It was on Fite+. Dave Prazak and I were on commentary and we were talking about the fact there was a match, Insane Clown Bussy— which is of course Bussy alongside Violent J. On the other side of the ring was George South and then, of course, the Mortons—Ricky and Kerry. This is a combination of human beings that you could not conceive of. That happens all the time at these conventions. It’s another reason why you gotta come down.”