WWE Announces Venue and Date For Hall of Fame 2025 Ceremony

WWE has announced the venue and date for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 18. It happens at 12 AM ET, after that night’s episode of Smackdown.

March 10, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – today announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at 8pm PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Leveraging the three-level venue’s industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and other inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

An exclusive presale opportunity will begin Wednesday, March 12 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, March 14 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com.

As the official host hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online. Additional WWE events taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE fans can now secure their WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages provide unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To buy now visit http://onlocationexp.com/wwehof.

In May 2024, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. In addition to WrestleMania 41, WWE will bring SmackDown, Raw and NXT Stand & Deliver to T-Mobile Arena, and WWE World, a five-day interactive fan event in partnership with Fanatics, to the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional event details and ticket information, please visit: http://wwe.com/WrestleManiaLasVegas.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will stream live in the U.S. on Peacock and WWE social channels starting at 12am ET/9pm PT.