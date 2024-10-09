Vic Joseph Reveals Cody Rhodes’ Advice For Working With Booker T on Commentary

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), Vic Joseph spoke about the advice he received from Cody Rhodes prior to working with Booker T on commentary for the NXT brand.

He said: “I had one of the music producers who brings that always brings in a Sexyy Red or Hardy or Jelly Roll. He came up to me and said, ‘I have to tell you, you make our job so much easier. When you told Book when Sexyy Red came out that if he stood up he was going to tip over the table, we lost it.’ I did it live on air. I have so much freedom with Book. Wade Barrett got my confidence back, Wade and Beth (Phoenix). I got my Masters Degree. Working with Book, I’m getting my Doctorate. He is the perfect broadcast colleague for me to work with right now because, at the end of the day, it falls on me. I have him ready to go, and I trust whatever he’s going to say. I just have to be able to pick it up and run with it. That’s the beauty of it. When he says something, I don’t know what he’s going to say. I never know anything Booker T is going to say, hand to God, any week on Tuesdays. What you’re hearing from me is my actual genuine reaction. He’s the best broadcast partner I’ve ever worked with in any sport. I can’t say enough good things about Booker. Cody Rhodes told me when the switch happened. I was in Italy two years ago, I was on my honeymoon. I got a text from Shawn Michaels and it said, ‘Can you work with Booker?’ ‘Sure. Cool. I’ll see you when I get back.’ It has been off and running ever since. Cody Rhodes told me, ‘You have to let Book be Book. Do not let him play Wrestler Broadcaster Analyst 101. Let Booker be Booker.’“