Vic Joseph On How He Wants To Be Remembered In Terms Of His WWE Career

Vic Joseph recently discussed what he would like his legacy as a WWE broadcaster to be. Joseph is the voice of WWE NXT, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about how being involved in the business is a lifelong dream for him and hopes his passion for the business is what people remember when it’s all said and done.

“I want to be remembered as somebody who was passionate about wrestling, who loved the WWE, and who loved every time he went on there, no matter what the day is,” Joseph said. “This is my 17th consecutive WrestleMania. I went to my first Wrestlemania, 23, as a fan. I remember going to WrestleMania 30 and sitting in whatever section I was in. WrestleMania 34 was back in New Orleans, it was the first time I called a match on WrestleMania. I turned around and looked at where I was sitting. Just those moments, I want people to remember because they may not know. I don’t take this for granted.”

He added, “This is my lifelong dream. I’ve done the World Series. I’ve done the NBA finals. I’ve interviewed Lebron and Kobe and Johnny Manziel and covered the Browns, and I did all that to get here,” he continued. “It’s nothing that I take lightly. Obviously, Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania, these are those moments. Sitting with you is also a pleasure because I get to talk wrestling with someone who loves wrestling.”