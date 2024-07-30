Vic Joseph Reflects On Calling Matches When Talent Get Injured

Vic Joseph recently reflected what it’s like to call matches in which talents get injured. Joseph has called a number of matches in which a competitor got hurt in the ring, and he named those matches as the most surprising moments in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“It’s gonna sound sad, but it’s whenever somebody gets hurt,” Joseph said. “We’re in the moment and then you have to take your foot off the gas. When you take your foot off the gas, that’s when it gets real. I remember when R-Truth — we’ve all heard, he just did interviews that he almost had to have his leg amputated. So it’s those moments that you go kinda look back and go, ‘Ooh.’ That tests, mentally, having to take your foot off the gas.”

Joseph calls the action in NXT alongside Booker T.