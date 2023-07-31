Vice Media Formally Closes Sale to Former Lenders

Vice Media is officially under new management, with the sale having formally closed. Deadline reports that the company’s sale to a group of former lenders led by Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital is now complete.

The sale was announced in late June and is for $350 million. Vice Media is the parent company of VICE TV, where Dark Side of the Ring airs.

“We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of Vice and we are excited to build upon the achievements of one of the most iconic brands in news and entertainment,” said the new owners in a joint statement. “We look forward to growing a strong business that is committed to serving audiences, brands and partners with award-winning content. With a strong management team in place, Vice is well-positioned to grow its uniquely compelling world class businesses and drive value during its next chapter.”