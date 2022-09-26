wrestling / News
VICE TV To Run Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Ahead of Tales from the Territories Premiere
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
VICE TV’s new series Tales From the Territories will debut on the network on October 4 at 9 PM ET. However, before that happens, VICE will run a marathon of Dark Side of the Ring that entire day. The schedule includes:
7 AM – Chris Kanyon.
8 AM – The Fabulous Moolah.
9 AM – The Plane Ride from Hell.
10 AM – Herb Abrams.
11 AM – Collision in Korea.
12 PM – Randy Savage & Elizabeth.
1 PM – XPW
2 PM – Dr. D David Schultz.
3 PM – Owen Hart.
4 PM – Bruiser Brody.
5 PM – Von Erichs.
6 PM – Chris Benoit
8 PM – Ultimate Warrior.
