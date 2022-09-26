VICE TV To Run Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Ahead of Tales from the Territories Premiere

VICE TV’s new series Tales From the Territories will debut on the network on October 4 at 9 PM ET. However, before that happens, VICE will run a marathon of Dark Side of the Ring that entire day. The schedule includes:

7 AM – Chris Kanyon.

8 AM – The Fabulous Moolah.

9 AM – The Plane Ride from Hell.

10 AM – Herb Abrams.

11 AM – Collision in Korea.

12 PM – Randy Savage & Elizabeth.

1 PM – XPW

2 PM – Dr. D David Schultz.

3 PM – Owen Hart.

4 PM – Bruiser Brody.

5 PM – Von Erichs.

6 PM – Chris Benoit

8 PM – Ultimate Warrior.