Vickie Guerrero Misses GM Role, Would Settle For Managing More Talent In AEW

Vickie Guerrero has fond memories of her time as a General Manager on WWE TV. She told WhatCulture that while such a role isn’t likely for AEW, she hopes to manage more talent going forward (h/t Fightful).

On wanting to manage more talent: “I’m a little sad that I don’t play the General Manager,” Vickie said. “I do miss those times a lot because it was so much fun to make out with guys, hire and fire people, and slap women and get away with it. Those were really fun times. It’s a different situation with AEW and I wish I could do that, but hopefully, I can manage more people,”

On the growth of AEW’s women’s division: “There’s been a lot of growth in that division and with us hiring more women around the world like Toni Storm, it’s really exciting that we’re getting so much diversity and have them be a part of the locker room,” Vickie continued. “It’s just going to get better.”