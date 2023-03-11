Vickie Guerrero Says She Wont Be At AEW Rampage, Hypes Nyla Rose’s Match

Vickie Guerrero will not be at Nyla Rose’s side on tonight’s AEW Rampage, as she noted on Friday. Rose is set to battle Riho on tonight’s show, and Guerrero posted to Twitter promoting the match and noted that AEW asked her to stay home.

Guerrero wrote:

“@aew requested for me to stay home and I am not at events…I have no doubts that the #viciousvixens @NylaRoseBeast @MarinaShafir will have the fans witness a destructive match against Riho!!”

Marina Shafir is listed in the match graphic as being in Rose’s corner for tonight’s match.