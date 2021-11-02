wrestling / News
Video of The Miz Getting Eliminated on Dancing With the Stars
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on last night’s edition of Dancing With the Stars. ABC released videos of his performance on last night’s show, along with the elimination segment, which you can view below.
For last night’s performance, The Miz and Witney Carson danced the Jive in a dance relay to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen.
