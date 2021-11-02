wrestling / News

Video of The Miz Getting Eliminated on Dancing With the Stars

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
THE MIZ Dancing With the Stars, WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on last night’s edition of Dancing With the Stars. ABC released videos of his performance on last night’s show, along with the elimination segment, which you can view below.

For last night’s performance, The Miz and Witney Carson danced the Jive in a dance relay to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen.


