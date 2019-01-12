Quantcast

Official Videos From NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool: Finn Balor’s Surprise Appearance, WALTER’s Debut, More

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Toni Storm

WWE has released these official videos from today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. Check out our recap and review of the show if you haven’t already.

– Tyler Bate saves Trent Seven.

– Finn Balor makes his surprise appearance.

– Finn Balor stomps Jordan Devlin.

– Dave Mastiff beats Eddie Dennis with a Kendo stick.

– Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley go at it.

– Pete Dunne flips from the top rope to ground Joe Coffey.

– WALTER makes his NXT debut.

