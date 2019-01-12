wrestling / News
Official Videos From NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool: Finn Balor’s Surprise Appearance, WALTER’s Debut, More
January 12, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has released these official videos from today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. Check out our recap and review of the show if you haven’t already.
– Tyler Bate saves Trent Seven.
– Finn Balor makes his surprise appearance.
– Finn Balor stomps Jordan Devlin.
– Dave Mastiff beats Eddie Dennis with a Kendo stick.
– Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley go at it.
– Pete Dunne flips from the top rope to ground Joe Coffey.
– WALTER makes his NXT debut.