Vince McMahon Confirms He Had an Idea For Stephanie McMahon Impregnation Angle

Vince McMahon confirms in the Mr. McMahon series the long-standing story that he had an idea for a storyline where he may have gotten his daughter Stephanie pregnant. The storyline, which thankfully never came to pass, has long been discussed and would have seen McMahon potentially be the father of Stephanie’s child. The fifth episode of the series saw Stephanie essentially “no comment” about it while Vince was more open about admitting it. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Stephanie on if she ever rejected any ideas Vince pitched her: “Yes. There were a couple. I’m not going to tell the one.”

Vince on the storyline: “One of my storyline ideas was that Stephanie gets pregnant. I think…I was the one who impregnated her. My character. I think it was something like that. It [Stephanie’s response] was like, ‘No.’ That one didn’t make it.”