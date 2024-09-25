– During the new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, the topic of The Undertaker losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 comes up. The match saw The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak coming to an end after being pinned by Lesnar. The Undertaker has since claimed that he doesn’t remember the match at all and suffered a concussion just five minutes into it. However, McMahon in the docuseries expressed his belief that The Undertaker was not suffering from a concussion. Instead, McMahon attributes The Undertaker’s lack of memory for the match because the loss was too “traumatic” for the WWE legend.

McMahon said on The Undertaker during the docuseries (via Fightful), “Looking back on it, I don’t see where Mark was concussed. Could’ve happened, but I think Mark [Undertaker] just didn’t remember any of that because it was so traumatic for him.”

The Undertaker did eventually return to the ring one year later at WrestleMania 31, where he faced Bray Wyatt. He could continue to wrestle on a limited basis until 2020. He later made his retirement official in November of that year at Survivor Series. Mr. McMahon is streaming now on Netflix.