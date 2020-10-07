UPDATED: Vince McMahon Hoping for Full Capacity at WrestleMania 37, Florida Clears NFL Stadiums

UPDATE: Vince McMahon’s reported hopes for WrestleMania 37 having a full capacity stadium may not be as far-fetched as it seems. Florida governor Ron DeSantis cleared the Miami Dolphins to go to full capacity as part of the state’s Phase 3 reopening, which would be 65,000 fans in attendance. That suggests that WWE could very possibly do the same with WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.

DeSantis recently said (per FloridaPolitics.com) that he wants NFL stadiums to move ahead with capacity crowds as the state wants to prove they will be able to host the Super Bowl in February. He said, “We expect to do a full Super Bowl. We want to show we’re going to be able to do that.”

DeSantis noted that it’s not a “question of government” that is the sticking point for capacity crowds, but one of “what the leagues have been comfortable with.” He added, “I fully understand, and we will work with them, they want to go slower more than anyone, so it’s not like they want to have full capacity. But I think you can do much more than what’s been done.”

ORIGINAL: According to a report by the WrestleVotes, it appears Vince McMahon is looking to make up for WrestleMania 36 being forced to move out of Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Florida this year, by holding a full capacity WrestleMania 37 in the city in 2021.

Vince McMahon is said to be privately hoping he can pull off a full capacity attendance for the next WrestleMania. The WrestleVotes account noted, “The state of Florida will begin allowing full capacity attendance for stadium events. Vince has been privately holding out hope for a full capacity WrestleMania. He gets his wish. Whether or not 65K fans show up is another question.”

As previously reported, there were rumors that WWE was looking into moving 2021’s WrestleMania 37 to Tampa, Florida over the original location of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, WWE is still officially advertising WrestleMania 37 for SoFi Stadium in March 28, but the company has reportedly “locked down” most buildings in Tampa next year for the event. So, it appears that Tampa is the best bet for WrestleMania’s host city next year. You can view WrestleVotes’ tweet below: