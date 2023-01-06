Vince McMahon Officially Returns To WWE Board of Directors

It was reported yesterday that Vince McMahon had “taken necessary actions” to rejoin the WWE Board of Directors, along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. It was said that this was done in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” including negotiating media rights and a possible sale. WWE has now filed a document with the SEC confirming that McMahon has returned to the Board.

The document also reveals that JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler were removed from the Board ‘without cause’ to make room for McMahon, Barrios and Wilson. It noted that McMahon made changes to WWE bylaws so that media rights deals and company sales can’t be made without his approval.

The entire document can be found here.