Vince McMahon Registers Remaining Shares Of TKO Stock For Sale

Vince McMahon has registered his remaining shares of TKO stock for sale. TKO filed with the SEC noting that McMahon has registered his remaining 8,021,405 shares of stock, his remaining shares, for sale. In addition, Nick Khan has registered 234,424 shares for sale and TKO Board member Steve Koonin registered 3,508 shares for sale.

Registering the shares for sale does not indicate that they’ve been sold as of yet. If and when they are all sold, it would mean that McMahon is fully out of WWE in terms of any ownership stake.

The shares amount to about 4.7% of total TKO shares. McMahon has unloaded a heavy quantity of stock after he resigned from the company in January. The TKO filing notes: