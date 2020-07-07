Vince McMahon Remembers His Father On What Would Have Been His Birthday

Vince McMahon took to Twitter to honor the legacy of his father, Vince McMahon Sr., on what would have been the latter’s 106th birthday. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to remember his father, who passed away in May of 1984 at the age of 69.

McMahon wrote:

“Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop.”