Vince & Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and More Sell Shares of WWE Stock

Some of WWE’s top executives including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple sold off some WWE stock recently. The WWE Corporate page has a list of SEC filings released today noting that several executives unloaded an amount of stock shares.

The stocks were all sold at $46.26 per share and were class A common stock. The share amounts that each executive sold were:

* Vince McMahon: 12,762 shares ($590,370.12)

* Stephanie McMahon: 11,167 shares ($516,585.42)

* Triple H: 10,628 shares ($491,651.28)

* Kevin Dunn: 21,809 ($1,008,884.34)

* Bradley Blum: 6,735 shares ($311561.10)

* Brian Nurse: 146 shares ($6753.96)

* Mark Kowal: 2,613 shares ($120877.38)