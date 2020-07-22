wrestling / News
Vince & Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and More Sell Shares of WWE Stock
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
Some of WWE’s top executives including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple sold off some WWE stock recently. The WWE Corporate page has a list of SEC filings released today noting that several executives unloaded an amount of stock shares.
The stocks were all sold at $46.26 per share and were class A common stock. The share amounts that each executive sold were:
* Vince McMahon: 12,762 shares ($590,370.12)
* Stephanie McMahon: 11,167 shares ($516,585.42)
* Triple H: 10,628 shares ($491,651.28)
* Kevin Dunn: 21,809 ($1,008,884.34)
* Bradley Blum: 6,735 shares ($311561.10)
* Brian Nurse: 146 shares ($6753.96)
* Mark Kowal: 2,613 shares ($120877.38)
