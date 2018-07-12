ROH News: Viper & Kay Lee Ray Working ROH UK Dates in August, Tag Matches Announced, List of International Cup Competitors

– ROH has announced that Viper (Piper Niven) and Kay Lee Ray will be appearing on the Honor Re-United tour, working the August 16th event on Edinburgh. Also set for that show is The Briscoes & Punishment Martinez vs. The Young bucks & Marty Scurll.

– Set for the Docaster event on the 18th is The Briscoes vs. Johnny Storm & Jody Fleisch.

– Set for the 19th in London is the Young Bucks vs. Johnny Storm & Jody Fleisch.

– Also set for the tour is the International Cup, the winner of the tournament gets an ROH Title shot. Set to compete so far are Christopher Daniels, Jonathan Gresham, Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, and Kip Sabian.