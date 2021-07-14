Virgil Says He and Ted Turner Put Together the nWo, Thinks He Made Hulk Hogan’s Career

Virgil is as willing as ever to tout what he sees as his accomplishments, and claims that he made Hulk Hogan’s career and helped put together the nWo. The WWE and WCW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out the always-entertaining highlights below:

On his role in the nWo: “I think I made Hulk Hogan’s whole career. Ted Turner and I put together the nWo. I got paid all day. I was like a moving reindeer. It was Too Sweet Meatsauce week. Olive Garden gave me a special order with Eric Bischoff because they love me that much. They put out a restraining order on Eric Bischoff because he followed me to Olive Garden. I guess he wanted a bunch more meatsauce or something. He’s obsessed with me because I’m the Meatsauce King. I was the original member coming in. It was Hulk, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, myself and X-Pac.”

On his claim that he inspired the Spinaroonee: “I kicked Alex Wright’s ass in a dance off in a parking garage, and I put my foot up in his ass. He was talking s**t like he could out dance me. I had the dance off, and I shoved my foot up his ass. I invented the dance called the Spinaroonee. Disco Inferno had a spin off. He spun on the ground like a donkey, and then I spanked his ass.”

On his new mobile game Meatsauce Madness: “I’m the prototype. I played it for hours. I went into a food coma playing. I went to Olive Garden playing it. Fans can expect all of it when you guzzle the beef. I think you might have been guzzling some beef. Look at you. [Virgil does a horse impression]. I guzzled so much I got garlic nipples. I’m a unicorn. All the game is my favorite part, from the platform to the end. I love it all.”