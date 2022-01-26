WWE News: Von Wagner Joins Robert Stone Brand on NXT, NXT 2.0 Album Released

– The Robert Stone Brand is back in business, with Von Wagner as his new client as of this week’s WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, Wagner came out after Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward lost to the Grizzled Young Veterans in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match and attacked Chase and Hayward. After beating them up, Robert Stone came into the ring and revealed that he paid Wagner’s fine and that Wagner is “under new management”:

– WWE has released a soundtrack for NXT 2.0, as you can see below. The album is available on Spotify and Apple Music and has the following tracklisting:

1. “Make Em Fall” (Rap Mix) [fet. Olliejayy] (Program Theme)

2. “Shooting Star” (Program Theme)

3. “Out of the Way” (Program Theme)

4. “Make Em Fall” (feat. OllieJayy) [Program Theme]

5. “Make Em Fall” (Rock Theme) (feat. OllieJayy) [Program Theme]