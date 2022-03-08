Wardlow On Keith Lee Signing With AEW, Added Motivation Of Other WWE NXT Stars Joining Company

Wardlow recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and the AEW star discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on Keith Lee joining AEW and the impact of other former WWE NXT stars joining the company. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wardlow on Keith Lee signing with AEW: “So what [laughs]. He’s just another body that I got to go through. I know he did great things elsewhere, but he’s here now, so I don’t care what your name is, I don’t care where you came from, you’re in my world now. If he can bring some new fans to the product, awesome. But things are a little different in AEW.”

On AEW adding other former NXT stars: “You know, acquiring someone like Adam Cole is huge for us. Now I will say, being an AEW original, these guys coming in from the other place and taking spots, that’s something that gives me just a little extra motivation when I’m laying in those powerbombs to remind everyone whose house it really is.”