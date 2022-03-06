Wardlow Not A Fan of MJF’s Actions on AEW Dynamite

In an interview with the Wrestling Inc Daily (via Fightful), Wardlow spoke about the actions of MJF on AEW Dynamite, in which he emotionally manipulated CM Punk and bloodied him. The “War Dog” said that he’s not a fan of what MJF did.

He said: “I’ve never been a believer on 2 on 1 or 3 on 1 or jumping someone. I’ve been jumped before. Most of the fights I’ve been in have never been 1 on 1 [laughs]. It’s always been a couple people. But I remember being at a bar and me and a guy got into it and a buddy of mine blindsided him and I threw my buddy on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t you ever hit somebody blindside. I don’t care if they’re trying to fight me, you don’t do that as a man. You fight people face to face.’ So the actions last night, not a fan of them.“