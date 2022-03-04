Wardlow On His Hopes For ROH Under Tony Khan, Working With CM Punk

Wardlow is excited about Tony Khan purchasing ROH, and discussed the situation and more in a new interview. The AEW spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below:

On Tony Khan buying ROH: “I think it is awesome, just for the world of wrestling in general. We have obviously seen what Tony can do with a product. So, I believe Ring Of Honor is about to thrive like never before.”

On what he wants to see in the new ROH: “Man, I would just like to see another quality wrestling product. Another, not just another option, but a real option. Like, a good option, and an enjoyable, entertaining option. An alternative for wrestling. Just something a little different, man. There’s so much talent in the business of wrestling, and there’s so many free agents, I feel like Ring Of Honor is going to be a great place for all of these people to go, and shine, like they deserve.”

On his work with CM Punk: “Working with CM Punk has truly been surreal. I’ve said it before, you get in the business with your list of people you would love to work with, and CM Punk just didn’t exist on that list because that wasn’t ever an option. That was done and over, no possibility of that happening. So, for it to be real, man, just to work with CM Punk, something you never thought you’d be able to do. So, it is very, very cool.”